Redhead's Lani Waller puts herself in Ironwoman frame after NextGen second

Redhead Surf Lifesaving Club's Lani Waller has put herself in contention for next summer's Nutri-Grain Ironwoman series after an impressive opening round of NextGen qualification on the Gold Coast on Friday.
Waller finished second behind Northcliffe's Kalani Ives in the enduro final at Kurrawa Beach. She was third in her earlier heat.
The under-19 competition continues across the weekend with the overall winner securing an automatic spot in the 2024-2025 senior ranks.
Ethan Callaghan took out the men's race, which also included Jack Breasley from Cooks Hill.
He sits equal 10th with Saturday's specialist and Sunday's survival races remaining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.