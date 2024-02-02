World Championships mission for Australian co-captain Nathan Power

AUSTRALIAN co-captain Nathan Power feels like a "hungry" Sharks squad are "better off" for the upcoming World Championships after recent preparations involving fellow international teams.
Power, a Newcastle product, will help lead the men's water polo side in Doha this month as the countdown towards the Paris Olympics continues.
"We're feeling really good - we've had a good preparation since early December and we've also had some great match ups and training competitions [with both Japan and the USA] since then," Power told Water Polo Australia media.
"We've had the chance to settle here in Doha now, the spirits are high in the team and everyone is wanting the competition to start because it's very exciting what's ahead.
"We got a lot out of our training camp with the USA here in Doha, and we're definitely better off heading into our first match up against Croatia now. We're a hungry, competitive group of guys who want to win."
The Sharks open against Croatia on Monday (9:30pm AEDT). South Africa (Wednesday) and Spain (February 9) also await in the group stage.
Overseas imports Kemi Dijkstra and Sarah Owens join the Hunter women's squad, now coached by Michael Hyslop. The Hunter men's squad face former skipper Keenan Marsden first up at Lambton Pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.