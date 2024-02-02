Hudson rallies as Stockton reach full strength for final stretch of season

STOCKTON captain Nick Foster has praised the comeback of all-rounder Nathan Hudson this season as the Seagulls reach full strength for the final stretch.
Premiers in 2021-2022 and defeated in last year's title decider, Stockton (54 points) find themselves third on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder just behind Charlestown (56) and City (55) with three rounds remaining.
The Seagulls have most recently collected 32 points from four straight wins with Hudson, having started 2023-2024 in the lower grades, making the most of a recall - taking 11 wickets across back-to-back outrights and scoring an unbeaten 57 last appearance.
Huddon bowls left-arm orthodox spin and bats left handed, opening for Stockton against upcoming opponents Wests in a semi-final almost 12 months ago.
"Huddo's bowling really well and gives us good balance. Having him come in [to bat] wherever he did last game, maybe No.8, is also pretty handy for us," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"He started the year in twos and had to work his way back, he's done really well."
Hudson provides an alternate spin option for Foster, an offie, while the seam attack consists of Josh McTaggart, Hayden Williams, Lucas Sargent and Adrian Chad.
Logan Weston and Jeff Goninan spearhead an experienced batting line up, which also includes Bradman Cup representative Lucas Vincent, wicketkeeper Jake Hainsworth and import Cameron Tanner.
"I would think this is our best XI," Foster said.
"Barring injury or something else, I can't really see it changing too much."
Stockton host the Rosellas at Lynn Oval this Saturday and next before meeting sixth-placed Merewether (35) and reigning premiers Wallsend (47).
Cardiff-Boolaroo (45), also in the mix sitting fifth, welcome Charlestown to Pasterfield Sports Complex in round 11 while Merewether visit City at No.1 Sportsground and Wallsend travel to Waratah Oval.
"If we won last week [first-innings result] that just about locked it [semis] in for us, but obviously you want to finish in the top two," Foster said.
"All things being equal, I reckon we're as well placed as anyone at the moment."
Only a few remain for Wests from last season's top-four side, including skipper Brad Aldous, leg-spinner Aaron Bills and all-rounder Zac McGuigan.
Bailey Robards takes the gloves for unavailable regular Andrew Shakespeare while Joseph Price, James King and Josh Emerton are all out.
CBs, fresh off securing a quarter-final spot in the stand-alone T20 Summer Bash tournament, tackle leaders Charlestown having yet to beat any of the clubs currently above them on the ladder in first-grade fixtures.
The high-flying Magpies welcome back all-rounder Adam Winchester (knee) following a stint on the sidelines.
Harry Campbell (back) and Jonah Roser (hamstring) were late withdrawals for City while Chad Mayo returns for Merewether.
Nathan Price bolsters Wallsend's XI while hosts Waratah-Mayfield will be keen to kick off next weekend's centenary celebrations in style.
Steve Mudford, a former Newcastle representative (2004-2007) and premiership player at Hamilton-Wickham, has been called up for Toronto against Belmont at Ron Hill Oval.
Hamwicks are away to University.
