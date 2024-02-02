'We've got to find that last little piece to the puzzle': Jets eye top six

Captain Cassidy Davis says delivering a win for new coach Ryan Campbell is a driving factor as the Newcastle Jets target a much-needed three points against Wellington at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
The Jets are yet to win under Campbell, who became the A-League Women's head coach two-and-a-half weeks ago when Gary van Egmond left to take up a job in China.
Back-to-back losses since have Newcastle ninth on 17 points, three points outside the top six, with eight games remaining and at risk of falling further off the finals pace if they don't beat seventh-placed Phoenix (19 points).
"Ryan has been there the whole time with Gary," Davis said.
"He wasn't the head coach but people don't see how much work he put in when Gary was here and how much of an influence he had on the way we played and the way we performed.
"We've spoken about how we want to get that win for Ryan. It's been a real smooth transition ... if we can get those three points for him, it shows that we haven't changed things. It hasn't affected us and just would be nice for him."
READ MORE: All the latest Newcastle Jets news here
It would also be nice for the players after two results which "really hurt".
The Jets gave up a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 to Sydney (23 points) in round 13 then went down 2-0 to Central Coast last Sunday.
Newcastle found it hard to break down Central Coast after going behind 1-0 early. They also didn't execute well.
"As a group, we've got to find that last little piece to the puzzle," Davis said.
"We're fighting hard. We're playing good football and we're being brave. But there's that last bit of detail that we're lacking."
Phoenix, who beat Newcastle 2-0 in Wellington in round nine, are without goalkeeper Rylee Foster through suspension after the Canadian was red-carded for off-the-ball contact with Canberra forward Sofia Christopherson in a 2-0 win last weekend.
"Obviously, she's going to be a big loss for them because she's been their No.1 keeper all year, but Brianna Edwards is a New Zealand international, went to the World Cup ... also saved a penalty last weekend," Campbell said.
READ MORE: All the latest local women's sports news
The Jets, meanwhile, have a full squad available and Campbell was still mulling over his starting options.
"Obviously, it would be great to get a first win [as coach] ... but I'm not disappointed with our performances that we've had, so it's not I'm feeling that there's lots of things going wrong," Campbell said.
"We just need to find that little bit of spark that we haven't had and make sure that we get a result.
"We've really focused on making sure we take our chances in key moments of the game, that we're a bit more clinical or we're a little bit more decisive in what we do ... and be really careful that we don't give away chances."
On Saturday, Western United play Central Coast, Adelaide host Western Sydney, Brisbane battle Melbourne Victory and Sydney take on Perth.
Last-placed Canberra play leaders Melbourne City on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.