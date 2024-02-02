Young guns back to put best feet forward

COACH Rob Stanton knows the Newcastle Jets need to "get on a roll" - and he will have two of his young guns back to assist.
Teen sensation Clayton Taylor and fellow Olyroos hopeful Tom Aquilina return for the blockbuster against unbeaten Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
Taylor (corked thigh) has missed the past two games, while Aquilina (quadriceps) has missed four.
"Clayton and Tommy are so good with and without the ball," Stanton said. "They are really aggressive and I need players who are aggressive in this game. Whether I start them or not, we will see."
For Taylor, who has reportedly received interest from overseas clubs, it will be the last chance to impress before the transfer window closes on Monday.
"We have missed Clayton's creativity and ability to get free under pressure and cause damage," Stanton said. "He exposes player's weaknesses defensively. He does that really well."
In a further boost, Reno Piscopo has recovered from a tight hamstring.
The Jets will be out to avenge a 5-3 defeat to a Bruno Fornaroli-inspired Victory at AAMI Park in round two.
The Uruguayan-born striker scored four goals in the first half to set up the win.
It was a line in the sand moment for Stanton. At half-time, he replaced veteran trio Carl Jenkinson, Jason Hoffman and import Jason Berthomier.
"It was an opportunity to do what I thought needed to be done in the long-term, " Stanton said. "I made the call to be younger, more on the front foot and more aggressive. Since then, I have seen constant improvement but not enough to be at the top end. We have improved our ability to control games at times. Our defensive structure has been good at times. Our attack has been really good at times. We are not far off. The performances have been good, but the results haven't matched the performances. That is where we need to get better.
"Victory are an excellent team. On paper, they are probably the best in the league. I want us to be on the front foot as much as we can and believe we can get three points."
The Jets sit in 10th spot on 16 points, five outside the top six with 12 games remaining.
"We need to get on a roll," Stanton said. "We have put ourselves in positions many time this year where we have had the chance to go back-to-back [wins] and missed out at the last minute. We need to find a way to get a win and get momentum and keep progressing forward."
