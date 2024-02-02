Young guns back to put best feet forward

"It was an opportunity to do what I thought needed to be done in the long-term, " Stanton said. "I made the call to be younger, more on the front foot and more aggressive. Since then, I have seen constant improvement but not enough to be at the top end. We have improved our ability to control games at times. Our defensive structure has been good at times. Our attack has been really good at times. We are not far off. The performances have been good, but the results haven't matched the performances. That is where we need to get better.