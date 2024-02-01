Newcastle man charged with grooming girls online for sex

STRIKE force detectives have swooped on a Newcastle man accused of grooming underage girls online for sex.
Specialist officers from the Sex Crimes Squad homed in on the 26-year-old man yesterday as part of a sting - codenamed Strike Force Trawler - targeting child sex abuse on the internet.
Detectives raided a home at Waratah at about 11.30am on Thursday, February 1, where they arrested the man.
The strike force detectives allegedly discovered the man was using a number of social media platforms to groom underage girls for sex, and to access and share child abuse material.
The man was taken to Waratah Police Station and had eight charges levelled against him.
He faces allegations of using a carriage service to groom someone under 16 for sex, to send indecent material to a person, to solicit child abuse material, and possessing or controlling child abuse material.
He also faces three counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, and one charge of possessing a prohibited drug.
He spent the night behind bars before fronting Newcastle Local Court for the first time on Friday, February 2.
Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.
Inquiries under Strike Force Trawler continue.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
