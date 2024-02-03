Numbers swell for Stockton's Island Triathlon: Oceania titles up for grabs

Event organiser Paul Humphreys has reported a swell in participation numbers for the Island Triathlon Festival's third instalment at Stockton this weekend.
The three-day festival began with running events, including a half marathon (21 kilometres), on Friday night.
Humphreys said 800 participants would compete across the three days, more than double the amount of entries from last year.
"Numbers are big, and that's not just this event," Humphreys said.
"That's all of our events and all other events. We're getting back to where we were in 2019, before COVID."
An aquathon, comprising a 750-metre swim and five-kilometre run, is on Saturday and acts as a qualifying race for the world championships in Spain next year.
The Oceania Paratriathlon Championships, featuring Paralympian Lauren Parker, headline Sunday action.
The race is Parker's first para-triathlon hit-out of a busy year in which the Newcastle 35-year-old is determined to secure gold at the Paris Paralympics (September) after taking silver in Tokyo three years ago.
"To have the opportunity to race in my home town, I couldn't ask for anything better really, especially for my first triathlon of the season for 2024," Parker said.
Also on Sunday are sprint and standard distance triathlons plus the introduction of an aquabike race (1500m swim and 40km cycle).
Aquabike is proving increasingly popular and the Stockton race doubles as the NSW championships.
NSW state titles are also up for grabs in the standard triathlon of 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.
There will be road closures (6am-11am) in Stockton on Sunday and Humphreys said the weather would be continually monitored with extreme heat forecast.
