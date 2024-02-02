'Low act': copper thefts leave Pokolbin without phone, internet

Copper cable thefts have caused extensive internet and phone outages in part of the Hunter's wine country in recent weeks, Telstra says.
The telecommunications giant said there had been almost 50 arrests for copper cable thefts from its sites across Australia in the past 12 months.
According to police, worksites, factories, and residential properties have been targeted by thieves across the Hunter.
While full service was restored at Pokolbin on Wednesday night, Telstra confirmed that several premises were impacted by outages in January - first following the theft of copper from the local telecommunications facility on January 9 and then again after more cables and backup batteries were stolen.
Telstra NSW regional general manager Mike Marom said the thefts resulted in the loss of mobile coverage in the area and also had "some impact to a small number of fixed line telephone and internet services for lengthy periods across three weeks".
"Telstra techs were working on the site earlier this week replacing the cables and batteries and full services were restored on Wednesday night," he said.
"We are continuing to monitor the site to ensure it continues to operate as it should."
Mr Marom said copper theft was an ongoing issue.
"Cutting, damaging and removing cables not only causes inconvenience for local residents, it also poses a potential safety threat for vulnerable customers or people with a medical condition if they don't have alternative phone access," he said.
Ivanhoe Wines was one of the businesses affected by the outages.
Lewis Drayton, the Ivanhoe Wines Supervisor of Marketing and Wine Experience, told the Newcastle Herald that it was a "low act" to steal from a telecommunications exchange because it potentially had an impact on many businesses and residents.
Mr Drayton said the outage came during the busy harvest time, when suppliers and other stakeholders in the wine making and distribution chain needed to be contacted.
He also said it was quieter than usual at the cellar door, because potential customers could not contact the winery by phone or confirm bookings online.
"The big thing for us is without having access to those utilities we are unable to make confident decisions about running our business during the busiest time of year, which is harvest," he said.
In a statement, NSW Police said investigators were aware of thefts in the Hunter and were "working with stakeholders".
"Investigators continue to pursue lines of inquiry to identify those responsible and urge anyone with information to come forward," police said.
