Woman accused of assaulting 92-year-old in break-in refused bail

A WOMAN accused of breaking into a home at Hamilton and assaulting a 92-year-old woman was on bail for assault and breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.
Wendy Gaye Smith, 46, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Friday charged with aggravated break and enter with intent and a number of other unrelated domestic violence charges.
Ms Smith did not enter a plea to the break-in or apply for bail after prosecutors made a detention application.
The matter was adjourned until March 27.
Police said emergency services were called to a home on Denison Street at Hamilton about 10.30pm on Wednesday after reports an elderly woman had been assaulted in a break-in.
Police were told the 92-year-old woman was in a bedroom when a woman allegedly entered through a window and pushed her over.
The woman allegedly stole cash, purses and several cards before fleeing.
Paramedics treated the woman for minor cuts and an injury to her shoulder.
Following extensive inquiries, police arrested Ms Smith at Waratah police station about 5.15pm on Thursday.
She was charged with the break-in and breach of bail before prosecutors successfully applied to have her locked up on Friday.
