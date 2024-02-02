Body found during search for missing man in remote bushland

A BODY has been found during a major search of rugged and remote bushland in the Hunter on Friday.
Craig Wheatley, 48, last seen at a licensed venue at Doyalson on the Central Coast at about 3am on Australia Day and was reported missing.
The investigation into his whereabouts zeroed in on a state forest near Cessnock and escalated into a multi-agency search from the land and sky after his ute was discovered abandoned on Tuesday.
Police said Mr Wheatley's white 2022 Toyota Hilux Workmate was found on a track off Georges Road in the Watagans about 8pm.
The troubling find sparked a massive search through remote and rugged terrain, which continued on Friday, February 2.
Police - backed by PolAir from above and assisted on the ground by specialist rescue officers, the dog squad, firefighters, the SES and Volunteer Rescue Association - have been searching for further signs of Mr Wheatley.
A command post was set up at Quorrobolong.
Police confirmed on Friday afternoon a man's body was sadly found in the state forest about 2pm.
The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of the missing man.
Emergency services were battling tough conditions on Friday - it's understood parts of the search area were steep and accessible only by four-wheel-drive and by hiking on foot.
The dozens of people involved also had to deal with the heat, with temperatures at Cessnock Airport - about 20 kilomtres north of the search site - reaching almost 37 degrees on Friday afternoon.
