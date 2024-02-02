Knights stars Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga back in Origin frame

HE'S been a State of Origin hero for Queensland on numerous occasions and, even at the age of 33, Dane Gagai could yet play a role for them in this year's series.
Gagai, the off-contract Newcastle centre, was named on Friday in a preliminary Maroons squad of 34 players, alongside Knights teammate Kalyn Ponga.
Gagai appeared in 22 consecutive Origins for Queensland, scoring 12 tries and helping them win five series, but he was omitted last year in favour of Dolphins flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who proceeded to justify his selection by scoring four tries across the three games as the Maroons clinched the title for the second consecutive year.
Most would have assumed that signalled the end of Gagai's interstate career, but Maroons coach Billy Slater obviously still believes he has something to offer, especially after playing some of the best football of his career last year for the Knights.
Slater clearly sees age as no barrier, including Gagai alongside fellow 30-somethings Daly Cherry-Evans, Felise Kaufusi and Kurt Capewell in his squad.
The other notable inclusion was Ponga, who was overlooked for last year's series opener and then declared himself unavailable for games two and three, to focus on regaining form and fitness with Newcastle after a spate of concussions.
Ponga has represented Queensland seven times and was man of the match in the 2022 series decider.
In his absence, Brisbane dynamo Reece Walsh starred in the first two games last year, helped the Maroons secure the trophy with a game to spare, before he was suspended for game three.
Given that Walsh helped Brisbane reach last year's grand final, and Ponga collected the Dally M gold medal, Slater would appear spoiled for choice, and the two fullbacks appear set to stage an enthralling battle for the Queensland No.1 jersey.
The Maroons will congregate in Brisbane this weekend for a bonding camp that will feature community visits and a coaching clinic but no training sessions.
"It's a great opportunity for us to get our Queensland players together before the season starts," Slater said.
"Obviously the [NRL] training schedule in preparation for their season is quite tight, so to get them for this weekend is really important for their preparation into our series.
"We get to touch on a few things footy-wise, but more importantly we get our players into our community.
"Both our players and the community will get a really big lift from the experience."
NSW will hold a similar camp in Sydney under new coach Michael Maguire, and Newcastle players Bradman Best, Jacob Saifiti and Tyson Frizell have all been invited to attend, after playing in last year's series, along with Daniel Saifiti, who last represented the Blues in 2021.
