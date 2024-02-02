Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights fans out charging for a big year in 2024

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated February 2 2024 - 7:09pm, first published 7:01pm
Freddy Sedgfield with his dad Alex. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The army of red and blue faithful out to defend the kingdom this season has grown by more than 4000 strong as the Newcastle Knights track record membership figures leading into the 2024 campaign.

