Newcastle Knights fans out charging for a big year in 2024

The army of red and blue faithful out to defend the kingdom this season has grown by more than 4000 strong as the Newcastle Knights track record membership figures leading into the 2024 campaign.
Young Freddie Sedgfield from Floraville joined up for the entire season with his dad, Alex, after catching a handful of games last year.
Alex, a UK expat, has followed the code for around three years since moving to the region from Sydney and was keen to see the team perform after a resurgent end to the campaign last year.
"It was so good to see the guys really turn it on last year. Especially towards the end of the season, the fans, the atmosphere around the city was just electric coming up to finals weeks," he said. "Who is your favourite player Freddie?"
"Dom Young," the young diehard replied, emblazoned in the 2024 colours.
"Oh, but he's left!" his dad said. "Who's your new favourite player?"
A look of mild shock: "I'm not telling," the littlest fan declared, then: "Where's Dom gone?"
"He's gone to the Roosters (boo!)," ("Boo," concurred the diehard). "And he's English as well, which is a shame," Alex said with a cheeky smile, "Club record holder and everything. It takes an Englishman to set these things."
Phil Gardner, the Knights' CEO, has forecast more than 25,000 members will be on the club's books this year, doubtless called to the banner by the club's resurgent run into the finals last season to finish fifth after a historic performance that saw the team bag their first final since 2013.
"I think they need to get off to a good start," Mr Sedgfield said, "And then they'll put the marker down. I think a lot of clubs don't look forward to coming up here, especially when the last few games of the season had sell-out crowds. I really think if they get their confidence up, there's nothing that can stop them; we could go all the way."
If the club can return to its fierce form of the latter half of last season, fans are tipping Newcastle to return to its days as a feared fortress of rugby league.
Todd Williams from North Rothbury remembers watching the greats - The Johns brothers, the Chief and Tony Butterfield - from the northern hill with his parents. Now, with his daughter Lola following the premiership-winning Knights women, the family have joined the club's ranks for the year. They had waited in line for around an hour on Friday afternoon to meet reigning Dally M medallist Kalyn Ponga and Origin-tipped veteran Dane Gagai.
Kalyn Ponga, the reigning Dally M medallist, has ruled himself out of the Maori All Stars, saying he intends to focus on the club after a string of concussion layoffs in the middle of last season took its toll on the team's morale. Mr Williams said it was a sign the star player was committed to his club.
"It can only benefit Newcastle if his focus is here," he said.
Despite the commendable finish, the Knights won only three of their first nine games in 2023 after losing Ponga, as well as starting hooker Jayden Brailey to a season-ending injury in round 6, which ultimately left the team languishing near the back of the pack before a historic 10-win comeback to the finals.
Tim Lowe has been a Knights fan since he was a kid and said the club's feared reputation hadn't been lost, even after a stretch of hard years. Asked if the team could revive that old reputation, he said, " They showed the Raiders. And the Sharks. And that was just before the finals."
Mr Lowe was with his three boys, Ryan, Ryder and Ryley on Friday afternoon - a family of fierce Knights fans. Only Ryder is bucking the trend barracking for the Raiders. Asked how the youngster handled the Knights win over his team at home in September, Mr Lowe said with a wry smile: "Yeah, he didn't like it. He cried."
The Knights will meet the Raiders again at McDonald Jones Stadium in the first game of the new season on March 7.
