Watch the demolition of the former Hunter Street Mall

The wrecking ball has well and truly made its way through the old Hunter Street Mall.
The former strip of shops which housed retailers including Sportsgirl and Tree of Life is now a pile of rubble.
The empty buildings on the southern side of Hunter Street between Thorn Street and Newcomen Street are being cleared to make way for stages three and four of Iris Capital's East End development.
Kurri Kurri-based Drumderg Demolition started the demolition work on January 8.
Crews spent weeks cleaning up the site before the tear down began.
The Newcastle Herald reported on January 25 that a crew knocked down what the National Trust claimed was Newcastle's oldest building as part of the demolition project in the city centre.
The empty buildings in the former mall had become a haven for antisocial behaviour and graffiti after they were vacated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.