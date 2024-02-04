Pressure point: Striker recovers from early misses to save Jets

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos had never been hungrier for a goal.
After having two penalties saved by Melbourne Victory keeper and close friend Paul Izzo in the first half, Stamatelopoulos made amends with an 88th minute equaliser to salvage a point for the Newcastle Jets from a 1-all draw at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
The goal was Stamatelopoulos' 11th in a breakout campaign - and it could prove one of his most important.
The point moved the Jets to 17 points and keeps them within touching distance of the A-League's top six, with 11 games remaining.
"Especially at home, to come away with a point was important," Stamatelopoulos said. "I haven't wanted to score a goal more. I was relieved but disappointed at the same time because we didn't come away with three points."
Stamatelopulos had been deadly from the penalty spot this season, converting two previous attempts in clinical fashion.
And when the VAR picked up a handball by Victory defence Damien Da Silva in the box in the 28th minute, the 5930 Jets faithful anticipated the striker would cancel out Roderick Miranda's 20th minute header.
Unfortunately, Izzo didn't follow the script.
He dived correctly to his left to save the first spot kick. However, the VAR ruled the keeper had moved off his line early and ordered a retake.
Stamatelopoulos went low and to his left, but again Izzo guessed the correct way.
"He knew which way I was going before I hit the ball," Stamatelopoulos said. "We played together in Adelaide. Izzo is one of my mates. He told me afterwards that he knew straight away from my run up.That is something I will take away and work on.
"You can't drop your head. If anything, it made me more hungry to help the team salvage something. I haven't wanted to score a goal more."
Stamatelopoulous didn't consider giving the second penalty to a teammate after his first was saved.
"I was always going to take it," he said. "If there had been another one, I was taking it. I have always had that mentality. I will miss penalties. It's football. I'm not going to score every single goal, otherwise, I would be playing in the Premier League. You can't drop your head."
Stamatelopoulos continued to push and probe looking for an equaliser.
He had a couple of half chances, but just as it appeared as though the Jets would drop their second straight game at home, Lucas Mauragis made a run down the left.
The livewire fullback twisted and turned past three defenders and whipped a cross towards the near post.
Stamatelopulous timed his run to perfection, bursting in front of Miranda and directing a header into the roof of the goal. There was little Izzo could do.
The goal took Stamatelopoulos' tally to 11.
Only Adam Taggart (16 goals), Joel Griffiths (14) and Beka Mikeltadze (13) have scored more in a campaign.
"This is the first season in my whole career where I have played more than two games in a row consistently," the 24-year-old said. "I knew once I got an opportunity, this would happen. I have always had confidence in my ability."
It crowned a momentous few days for Stamatelopoulos. He and wife, Soffey, announced last week that they were expecting their first child, a boy, in August.
"It has been a big year," he said. "Soffey is having a little boy which is due in August. It's very exciting."
Jets coach Rob Stanton leaves it up to the players to determine who take the penalties.
"Stamma has 11 goals and is doing a pretty good job," Stanton said. "I'll back him. I back all the players. If they take initiative on the pitch I'll back them no matter what. I accept the outcome because I want them to take ownership."
The Jets were under pressure for much of the first half on Saturday night.
Victory fired 15 shots on goal, but after conceding early, the Jets held firm, thanks to a series of superb saves from keeper Ryan Scott.
It was a different story in the second half after the injection of Clayton Taylor and Tom Aquilina off the bench.
"It was only 1-0, and if I had scored one of those penalties it is 1-1 and is an even game," Stamatelopoulos said. "We pinpointed what we wanted to do at halt-time and went out and executed it."
Next for the Jets are Wanderers away on Sunday.
"We have a lot of belief that we can come back with three points," Stamatelopoulos said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.