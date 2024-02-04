Collins drops out of top 10 in national ironman series after last rounds

Redhead's Daniel Collins posted a season-best result during the last rounds at Kurrawa Beach on the weekend but ultimately finished outside the all-important top 10 in this year's national ironman series.
Collins, 27, rallied to place sixth in Sunday's survival race after coming in 16th for Saturday's specialist event.
He earned 22 points from back-to-back outings, taking him to 67 overall.
Northcliffe's Cory Taylor (75) landed 10th after a 30-point weekend.
Ali Day saluted twice on the Gold Coast to seal a fifth men's title.
Lana Rogers collected the women's crown while Bella Williams was called up as a late replacement for Sunday's race.
Meanwhile, Redhead's Lani Waller won NextGen race three on Sunday and finished third overall. Northcliffe's Kalani Ives took out the under-19 series, four points ahead of Waller.
