Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Imports open goal-scoring accounts for Hunter Hurricanes in first rounds

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated February 4 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Hurricanes local Emma Preece scored six goals in season-opening double header on weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Hunter Hurricanes local Emma Preece scored six goals in season-opening double header on weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HUNTER Hurricanes imports have opened their goal-scoring accounts in the Australian Water Polo League despite a clean sweep of losses across the first two rounds on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.