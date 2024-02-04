Imports open goal-scoring accounts for Hunter Hurricanes in first rounds

HUNTER Hurricanes imports have opened their goal-scoring accounts in the Australian Water Polo League despite a clean sweep of losses across the first two rounds on the weekend.
The new trio - Giorgio Alessandria, Kemi Dijkstra and Sarah Owens - landed eight shots between them during the double header.
Alessandria was responsible for half of the tally, evenly splitting his four over men's fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.
In the women's competition Dijkstra found the back of the net three times, featuring a double in game one, while Owens put her name on the sheet in game two.
Starting season 2024 at home in front of a healthy crowd at Lambton Pool on Saturday, both Hunter sides faced off with the Drummoyne Devils.
The Hurricanes women went down 15-8, Emma Preece top scoring with four goals while Lexie Burdack also struck twice.
The Hurricanes men were defeated 13-9 with last year's skipper and Newcastle product Keenan Marsden recording a hat-trick playing against his hometown club for the first time.
Sunday saw Hunter travel to meet Sydney University, the women lost 19-4 and the men beaten for 17-7. Preece got another two goals, Lucas Mackaway nabbed three.
