Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Stamatelopoulos makes amends with late equaliser to snatch take point from Victory

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 3 2024 - 8:52pm, first published 8:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. Picture Getty Images
Newcastle Jets striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. Picture Getty Images

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos went from villain to hero, scoring a late equaliser for a 1-all draw with Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.