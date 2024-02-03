Stamatelopoulos makes amends with late equaliser to snatch take point from Victory

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos went from villain to hero, scoring a late equaliser for a 1-all draw with Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
Stamatelopoulos was twice denied from the penalty spot by Victory keeper Paul Izzo in the first half.
But the wholehearted striker made amends with two minutes remaining, climbing high to nod in a Laucas Mauragis cross.
It was his 11th goal in a breakout season.
In a hectic finish, Victory replacement Chris Ikonomidis hit the crossbar.
Victory captain Roderick Miranda had put the visitors ahead with a header from a corner in the 20th minute.
The Jets were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after the VAR picked up a handball by Damien Da Silva in the box.
Apostololos had converted his previous two penalties in clinical fashion, but Izzo rose to the occasion.
He dived correctly to his left to save the first spot kick. However, the VAR ruled the keeper had moved early off his line and ordered a retake.
Stamatelopoulos went low and to his left, but again Izzo guessed right and parried the ball away.
The visitors dominated the first half manufacturing 15 shots to four.
But it was a different story in the second half after the injection of Clayton Taylor and Tom Aquilina.
The Jets launched wave after wave of attack on the Victory goal.
However, they were denied by Izzo or the final pass went astray.
At the other end, Ryan Scott was also outstanding, producing a series or brilliant saves in the first half.
The draw moved the Jets to 17 points but they stayed in 10th place.
"In the first half the conditions were tough but we created some chances," Stanton said. "The missed penalty was disappointing but that happens. We got over that. I knew we needed to make some changes at half-time to build some pressure and get on the front foot. We did that and got a deserved point. They are a top team. They are probably the best team on paper. They haven't lost in 16 games and I thought it was a pretty good display from us."
It was the fourth straight game the Victory have shared the points and their seventh 1-all draw for the campaign.
Rob Stanton made one change from the side which gave up a late goal for a 2-1 defeat to Wellington, with Trent Buhagiar coming in for Daniel Stynes.
Victory were unchanged from the 1-all draw with Sydney FC.
The visitors went close to going ahead in the fifth minute when Jake Brimmer played a ball in behind for Nishan Vellupillay. He chipped the ball over Ryan Scott, who had rushed off the line, but Dane Ingham got across to chest the ball over the byline.
It was a warning sign for the Jets.
The visitors continued to find space and mount pressure.
Scott produced three world class saves inside a minute to deny Gbenga Folami, Vellupilay and Roderick Miranda.
However, he couldn't make it a fourth in the 21st minute.
Brimmer swung a corner in from the right for Miranda who got free at the near post and glanced a header into the far corner.
The Jets wasted two lifelines five minutes later - both from the spot.
The missed chances hit the home side hard.
Victory went for the throat. The bombed forward and opened up the Jets defence.
But somehow the home side hung on until the break.
Possession was evenly shared in the opening 45 minutes, but the visitors did more with it, firing 15 shots, including nine on target, compared to the Jets' four.
In need of a spark, Stanton introduced Taylor and Aquilina for Daniel Wilmering and Callum Timmins at half-time.
Taylor had a great opportunity to score with his first touch.
Stamatelopolous played the teenager in who beared down on goal but lifted a shot over the bar.
Five minutes later, Aquilina won possession and slipped a pass to Stamatelopoulos, who couldn't beat Izzo at the near post with a low drive.
The home side started to build momentum.
Lucas Mauragis tested Izzo and Trent Buhagiar forced a sharp save with a first-time effort.
The Jets forced six shots to zero in the 35 minutes after the break.
All that was missing was a goal.
It arrived just in time.
