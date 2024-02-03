Bushfire burning near Karuah on the Pacific Highway at Port Stephens

A bushfire has blackened around 192 hectares of state forest at Port Stephens and was likely to reach the Pacific Highway within the hour, the state's Rural Fire Service told the Newcastle Herald around 6pm on Saturday.
No properties were under immediate threat, but the fire was burning east of the Bucketts Way in the Wallaroo State Forest, spreading west and south towards the Pacific Highway near Karuah.
A spokesperson for the RFS said around 70 firefighters were stationed along the highway, where they were likely to undertake back-burning to contain the fire.
The source said crews were likely to remain on the scene into the night, and firefighters were being assisted by a water-bombing aircraft.
A high fire danger was expected for Sunday, possibly extending into Monday, with temperatures expected to climb into the 40s coupled with low humidity and gusty northwesterly winds.
