Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Water reveals how much your bill will go up over the next five years

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated February 4 2024 - 10:38am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chichester Dam, which supplies much of the region. Picture supplied by Hunter Water
Chichester Dam, which supplies much of the region. Picture supplied by Hunter Water

The average water user in the lower Hunter should expect their water bills to increase $170 each year for the next five years, Hunter Water has revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.