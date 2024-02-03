Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Billy Slater: Ponga, Walsh could be teammates for Queensland

By Jasper Bruce
Updated February 4 2024 - 9:29am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queensland coach Billy Slater sees a world where star fullbacks Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh could be picked in the same State of Origin team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.