Gibbons says Hard To Say produced 'enormous run' in group 3 at Rosehill

HUNTER jockey Dylan Gibbons scored a Rosehill winner and two seconds on Saturday, describing the performance of Jason Deamer runner-up Hard To Say as "enormous".
Gibbons saluted with Ciaron Maher-trained Kettle Hill in a benchmark 78 handicap (2000 metres) two races after finishing 1.65 lengths behind Annabel Neasham's favourite Lady Laguna in the group 3 Southern Cross Stakes (1200m).
Newcastle-prepared Hard To Say, winning four of five previous starts, was fourth at the final turn before overtaking third-placed Malkovich inside the closing 50m.
"Enormous run. Wheels were just spinning when the winner was off and gone but chased hard," Gibbons told Racing NSW media.
Earlier in the program apprentice Gibbons steered Imatruestar to second in the Highway Plate (1500m) with Mikayla Weir on board winner Lensman.
Newcastles trainer Nathan Doyle and Kris Lees scored Rosehill placings on Saturday courtesy of gelding Dalaalaat and UK import Age Of Sail respectively.
