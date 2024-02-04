Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Gibbons says Hard To Say produced 'enormous run' in group 3 at Rosehill

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated February 4 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Peter Lorimer

HUNTER jockey Dylan Gibbons scored a Rosehill winner and two seconds on Saturday, describing the performance of Jason Deamer runner-up Hard To Say as "enormous".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.