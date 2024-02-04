Two fires combine as heatwave fuels massive Pacific Highway blaze

A HEATWAVE warning is expected to remain for the Hunter throughout Sunday and Monday along with a high fire alert as firefighters do battle with a blaze at Port Stephens.
Two fires burning at Port Stephens on Saturday along the Pacific Highway and Karuah have combined overnight to create one fire front, keeping more than 70 firefighters busy.
NSW Rural Fire Service Chief Inspector Ben Shepherd said on Sunday the Karuah Pacific Highway fire had consumed 650 hectares.
While none of the 20 nearby homes were under threat Sunday morning, northerly winds were expected to increase during the course of the and shift easterly around mid-afternoon which may force some lane closures.
"We may need to close Bucketts Way and the highway depending on fire activity," Inspector Shepherd.
"There's no doubt that we are seeing a high fire danger throughout the Hunter including the area towards where this fire ground is.
"The good news is at the moment winds are not extremely strong so we are not looking at extreme fire danger.
"We did see fire activity increase yesterday afternoon and it is likely we will see that again today."
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe heatwave warning for large swathes of the Hunter region.
Daytime temperatures of between 35 and 41 degrees are forecast for the rest of Sunday and Monday with the chance of a thunderstorm.
Newcastle was expected to reach a high of 31 on Sunday and 32 on Tuesday, with temps of 37 expected in suburbs like Waratah, and up to 41 degrees in Singleton.
A few millimetres of rain may be on the cards for parts of the region come Tuesday afternoon and cooler temps.
