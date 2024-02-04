Partnership key to a Wallsend recovery against Waratah-Mayfield in round 11

WALLSEND captain Jacob Montgomery was hoping to "scrape together" a total of 200 after being in early trouble at Waratah Oval on Saturday.
The defending premiers managed to do that and some, recovering from 3-23 to finish 327.
It was largely off the back of a 154-run partnership between Tigers centurion Callum Gabriel (121) and No.3 Montgomery (93), who took the score to 4-177. Across both of their innings, they faced a combined 374 balls.
Aaron Wivell (48) and Aiden Fulcher (26) also chipped in down the order before Waratah-Mayfield ended up 0-8 at stumps midway through round 11.
"We were in a bit of a hole early, the wicket actually did a lot and it was really tough," Montgomery told the Newcastle Herald.
"We were only about 60 at the first break and 20 of those came in the last four overs before the break when they brought a spinner on.
"The wicket was just wet, balls going through the top and raring off a length. Once the sun came out it settled down and the longer the day went the better it got.
"Early on we were thinking it would be good to scrape together 180 or 200, that would be a decent effort. So to get where we did was good from us."
Montgomery praised the efforts of fellow Maitland product Gabriel, who reached three figures for the first time in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition since joining Wallsend last season.
"Last year he [Gabriel] batted six or seven and had a few times where he was not out, always felt like he could have contributed more. He was doing a lot of bowling last year too," Montgomery said.
"Pushed him up to five [this season] and he's playing really well. Always shown he can bat just as well, if not better, than he bowls, but just hadn't had the opportunity or been needed because of the way our [Wallsend] top order has gone the last couple of years."
Waratah-Mayfield trio Joe Everett (4-73), Hamish McQueen (4-95) and Jay Boyd (2-30) shared the wickets on day one.
Fifth-ranked Cardiff-Boolaroo (45) find themselves on the back foot against league leaders Charlestown (56), who declared 8-347 and left the hosts 2-8 at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms (83) and Jed Dickson (73) put on a fourth-wicket stand of 137, going from 3-57 to 4-194.
Magpies No.7 Michael Richardson then capitalised with a run-a-ball 85 before opening bowler Daniel Bailey (2-7) struck twice in the space of three deliveries late on Saturday.
"A few different contributors and absolutely would have taken that at the start of the day," Arms said.
Second-placed City (55) reached 254 against sixth-placed Merewether (35) at No.1 Sportsground with Nick Walker (50) the top scorer.
Harrison Allomes (47), Mitch Nesbitt (35) and Oli Carter (33) were next best for the Sabres while Lions off-spinner Joseph Smith (5-73) was the pick of the bowlers. Merewether are 0-12 in reply.
Three half-centuries helped third-placed Stockton (54) compile 7-288 against seventh-placed Wests (32) at Lynn Oval on Saturday.
Josh McTaggart (57), Adrian Chad (55 not out) and Jake Hainsworth (54) all cracked milestones for the Seagulls.
Newcastle and NSW Country representative Josh Bennett made an immediate impact upon returning for University - claiming nine wickets across two innings on day one - but the Sea Dragons are 84 runs behind visiting Hamilton-Wickham.
Bennett (6-26, 3-25) twice ripped through Hamwicks, who are 4-65 in their second dig after being all out for 117 first time around.
Uni were rolled for 98 in between, Andrew Harriott (51) the only player reaching double figures, with Pumas pair Jet Mason (3-12) and Lewis Hextall (3-38) doing most of the damage.
"He [Bennett] bowled really well but we just fell apart with the bat," Sea Dragons captain Tom O'Neill said.
Belmont trail Toronto by 136 runs, finishing 0-59 from 15 overs having earlier dismissed the hosts for 195 at Ron Hill Oval.
