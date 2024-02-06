Hitting all the right notes in Newcastle Advertising Feature

The amazingly talented James Morrison will accompany the Newcastle Wind Orchestra in 2024. Picture Supplied

Are you a passionate musician eager to refine your skills? How about learning different styles of music amidst a vibrant community that will nurture your creative development? To share your passions with those who value them the most, you should look no further than the Newcastle Youth Orchestra (NYO).

Established in 2013 under its foundational Artistic Director Jack Machin, and guided now since 2017 by the expertise of Dr Ian Cook, the NYO is an organisation in which lovers of music create and richly contribute to the cultural life of Newcastle.

Encompassing a broad ensemble program, which commencing this year will launch the NYO Junior Strings, the orchestra not only strives to support its young members, it challenges each of them to realise their individual potential.

Among the defining philosophies of the NYO is artistic development through collaboration.



While this often means fostering a musical companionship throughout its ensembles, in more recent years it has come to be symbolized by something even more inspiring.

As if their 10th Anniversary Gala Celebration last year wasn't impressive enough, their 2024 Concert Program promises to strengthen their reputation even further.



In her second appearance with the NYO in as many seasons, the acclaimed mezzo-soprano Deborah Humble will grace the Harold Lobb Concert Hall with her singular, glittering virtuosity.

To enflame the ambitions of the Newcastle Wind Orchestra (NWO) and excite his adoring fans, the most accomplished trumpet player in Australia, James Morrison, will be accompany NWO in 2024.

When two international performers of such stature will so eagerly travel to Newcastle to perform with its most promising musicians, it says almost everything you need to know about the Newcastle Youth Orchestra organisation.

The only other things left to say are less about big lights and global stars. As astounding as their appearances promise to be, the 2024 NYO Season will also celebrate the importance of those from closer to home.

What promises to be a spectacular concert, the Gomeroi composer Jacob Cummins premieres his earthy and innovative compositions alongside the NYO and NWO, the National College of Dance and the works of photojournalist Dru Maher-Brooks.



Conducted by Ian Cook, it will be a collaboration that celebrates much of what the orchestra has come to represent which is a new path to the future laid by the classical traditions of the past.

Although they do not always make it to the stage, the other local stars to celebrate in 2024 are those that have made the success of the NYO their own philanthropic project.



In partnership with the University of Newcastle and the passionate support of the Newcastle Club Foundation, it will be a year that sounds sweeter and shines brighter than any of those before it.