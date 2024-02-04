Gary Harley: Arrowfield Stud produces a rising star

ARROWFIELD Stud and its training partnership of Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich have another promising galloper in three-year-old Perennial, which maintained his unbeaten record in Saturday's Newcastle Jockey Club meeting.
Perennial, a son of Japanese sire Mikki Isle, which stood at stud at Arrowfield, was resuming from a spell and was backed from $3 into $2.20 in the final event, the Benchmark 64 Handicap over 900 metres.
Ridden by Aaron Bullock, Perennial had to overcome a wide barrier, and despite racing three wide with no cover, the gelding sprinted quickly to gather in the leaders 100m from home.
He sprinted away to win by 1.72 lengths. It was Perennial's third race start, following easy wins at Muswellbrook and Scone in June.
He is obviously well above average and will appreciate more ground.
For Bullock, it rounded off a successful day, as his two winning rides increased his lead in the NSW Jockeys Premiership.
Bullock produced a gun ride earlier in the day when he steered Paul Perry's General Soho to victory in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1400m). The eight-year-old carried topweight of 59 kilograms and, with genuine speed up front, Bullock settled the gelding in fifth place.
Once in the clear halfway down the straight, General Soho unwound and raced away to win by 1.42 lengths.
The win was his eighth, as well as 10 placings, from 42 starts, collecting $299,990 in prizemoney in the process.
Bullock has ridden 74 winners in NSW this season, five ahead of Jason Collett, who is in second place.
Blueblood filly The Hawkesbury was beaten but not disgraced when she resumed from a spell and placed third in the Class 1 Handicap over 1300m.
The race was was won by the speedy, Wyong-trained Norton Road, which led most of the way but veered off-track in the last 100m.
Norton Road hung on to win by 0.32 of a length.
