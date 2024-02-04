Outstanding Hunter women recognised in prestigious awards

Several outstanding Hunter women have been named as finalists in the 2024 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
The awards aim to celebrate role models who challenge inequality, innovate and inspire.
Read about the local nominees:
Anna Noon - Lake Macquarie
Anna Noon was honoured for supporting, advocating for and working with some of the most vulnerable members of the community - including children and young people who have experienced abuse and neglect, and those with high and complex needs.
She has also worked to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices, led multiple high-profile environmental projects, sits on numerous volunteer committees, and provides guest presentations and workshops to schools, local businesses and community members - predominantly on nature-based solutions to climate change.
Ms Noon also recently spearheaded the establishment of not-for-profit organisation The Groundswell Collective, which is focused on sustainability.
Kupakwashe Matangira - Lake Macquarie
Kupakwashe Matangira is an award-winning human rights activist, social entrepreneur and intersectional feminist. Her work focuses on the nexus of youth empowerment, gender equality, justice reform and climate change.
She is a policy and research officer at the Australian Human Rights Commission. Using her experience in the community, she advises the Department of Home Affairs on issues affecting African youth and those from migrant and refugee backgrounds. She is also part of the Global Youth Committee at the Global Institute for Women's Leadership.
In 2023, Ms Matangira represented Australian youth at COP28 and advocated for greater youth inclusion in negotiations. As Australia's second-ever Freya Phillips National Scholar, Kupakwashe was part of the 2022 delegation to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.
Sarah Williams - Newcastle
Sarah Williams is a proud Awabakal woman and founder and CEO of What Were You Wearing Australia (WWYW), a not-for-profit organisation fighting to end sexual violence.
In 2023, Ms Williams led a nightlife safety campaign where she collected more than 20,000 signatures on a petition to the NSW Government. This resulted in mandated drink spiking education for all venue and bar staff in NSW, amending Responsible Service of Alcohol laws.
Ms Williams has also developed Australia's first sexual assault service for music festivals, which is now in place at more than 30 festivals a year.
She was named Newcastle Woman of the Year 2023, won the Community Service Award at the NSW/ACT Young Achiever Awards 2023, and was a finalist in the Australian Human Rights Awards - Young People's Award 2023.
Deborah Swan - Central Coast
Deborah Swan has spent more than 40 years revitalising, sharing and preserving Indigenous wisdom, contributing to the healing of Country, and bridging gaps between tradition and the present.
Ms Swan is director at Mirring Aboriginal Corporation, where she protects sacred sites, empowers women and promotes her culture both at a high level and within the community.
She is a senior regional planner at Transport for NSW and has held various board memberships, including for the Indigenous Firesticks Alliance, Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council, 5 Lands Walk and Planning Institute of Australia Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
Ms Swan said: "I advocate for justice and respect towards Aboriginal women. For me, it's about sharing our connection to Country and culture, embracing our diversity - this way we unite. We form a continuous bond with the world's oldest living culture; this is a reciprocal honour".
Sophie Berude - Lake Macquarie
Diagnosed with leukaemia at 6, Sophie Berude transformed her battle into a beacon of hope, becoming a prominent figure in the fundraising efforts of cancer charity Redkite.
She has been a vital part of numerous Redkite campaigns over the past seven years, including its recent Christmas and Crunch 4 Kids campaigns. Through her personal 'Joy Campaigns', she has channelled over $40,000 worth of gifts to John Hunter Children's Hospital, aiming to brighten the days of other children.
Sophie has also conquered the karate world, clinching Australia's top ranking in 2022 and a bronze at the World Cup in her division in 2023. She has also spoken at a global health summit, where she championed a message of finding joy daily.
Bronte Gibson - Hunter Valley
Bronte Gibson is in year 6 at St Philip's Christian College Cessnock.
At age 10, Bronte saw a young homeless woman crying at the local supermarket as she didn't have money for food or essentials. Bronte asked what she needed, then bought a number of grocery item to support the woman for the rest of the week.
Bronte received an Appreciation Award for her community and charitable work from Cessnock City Council in its 2024 Australia Day Awards.
Matilda Gibson - Hunter Valley
Matilda Gibson is a year 8 student leader at St Philip's Christian College Cessnock and is a youth ambassador for Cessnock City Council.
She was the 2022 NSW Junior Ambassador for the Fred Hollows Foundation and received an Appreciation Award for her community and charitable work from Cessnock City Council in its 2024 Australia Day Awards.
Matilda has donated her time and money to a number of organisations such as Ronald McDonald Dance for Sick Kids and Swim for Sick Kids, raising over $3,000. She has also used pocket money to purchase school supplies for the Backpack Venture for kids in the bush and flood-affected areas, as well as toys for the Friends With Dignity charity.
