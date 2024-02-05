Redhead fixer-upper sells $235k above reserve at auction

RESIDENTS of Redhead swarmed on a property that went to auction in the beachside suburb last week.
The auction of the single-level three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on 455 square metres at 39a Burns Street drew 12 registered bidders and sold for $1.335 million after competitive bidding from five eager bidders.
Listing agent Nick Stewart, of Wilton Lemke Stewart, said many of the potential buyers already lived in the suburb.
"There were a lot of locals who were registered to bid," Mr Stewart said.
"Eighty to 90 per cent of the buyers were from the Newcastle area and quite a few of them actually already lived in Redhead, some who are renting and some who are owner-occupiers in the suburb."
The bidding commenced at $1 million which fell just under the auction guide of $1.1 million to $1.15 million.
However, a rapid fire of bidding quickly took it past the guide and topped the reserve.
"There was no time to breathe, it happened quickly and it past reserve in three bids," he said.
"Initially we were going up in increments of $50,000 but once it got to $1.2 million it went up in $10,000 and $15,000 increments before it got to the point where we were getting increments of $5,000.
"It ended up selling for $235,000 over the reserve."
Five of the bidders were active in the auction, including a a buyer from Sydney who planned to move into the area in the next five years, and a family from Redhead.
The two battled it out until the final winning bid of $1.335 million secured the property for the local buyer.
"The eventual buyer actually lives in Redhead themselves and purchased it as an investment," he said.
"They didn't live too far away at all.
"The under bidders were buyers from Sydney looking to move up into the Redhead area in the next couple of years, so we did see a lot of buyers who were considering buying now and renting it out for one to five years with a view to move up here."
Despite its tired appearance, the property drew 22 groups through the first open house inspection and drew a high level of enquiry.
The agent said the property's location and R3 zoning, which allowed for multiple dwellings to be built on the site, appealed to buyers.
The result surpassed the agent's expectations.
"The R3 zoning was something that a few buyers mentioned to us as to why they were prepared to pay a little bit more for it in comparison to others that were similar on paper," he said.
"Going into it, we though $1.15 million to $1.2 million, so certainly anything above $1.2 million was a massive surprise."
The median house price in Redhead is $1.45 million, according to CoreLogic.
It was one of two auctions held in Redhead last week.
A three-bedroom home at 35 Steel Street drew three registered bidders who opened the bidding at $1.5 million.
It sold for $1.625 million which earned the sellers a huge gain after paying $150,000 for the property in 2002.
