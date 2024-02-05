Wanderers coach faces probe ahead of Jets clash

WESTERN Sydney Wanderers could be without coach Marko Rudan when they host the Newcastle Jets on Sunday after the animated mentor was issued a show-cause notice for controversial comments about a referee.
Rudan could be hit with a reprimand, fine or suspension after he used his post-match press conference to criticise referee Adam Kersey following Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Macarthur.
Rudan's explosive comments came after he had confronted Kersey following the fulltime whistle.
"Football Australia has reviewed the post-match comments made by Western Sydney Wanderers FC head coach Marko Rudan and will be issuing him with a show cause notice under the Football Australia Code of Conduct & Ethics," FA said in a statement on Monday.
The Wanderers boss was apoplectic about several incidents during the match.
He was frustrated that Wanderers defender Tom Beadling was shown a straight red, while Macarthur forward Valere German, who scored a 90th- minute winner, stayed on the field for a challenge on Beadling.
"This guy, Adam whatever his name is. Adam Kernsey (sic). There is a bit of history between myself and him," Rudan said.
"The game changed on its head with the red card and everything else.
"For the life of me, how Germain stays on the pitch when he kicks at my player in that first half - I have absolutely no idea.
"In the last two weeks, I've had two players who are not synonymous for making fouls or being dirty, yet [get] straight reds.
"I'm not sitting here having a sook or a whinge, whatever it might sound like that - I'm just defending my football club. I'm just sick and tired of the decisions that continually go against us. I shut my mouth for a long time."
FA confirmed that the yellow card issued to Germain was correct, determining his challenge didn't justify a red card because, according to head of referees Nathan Magill, "the studs of Germain's boot did not make contact with the body of Beadling, so it was deemed not to be violent conduct".
Germain's match-winning strike was also controversial given there was no clear-cut angle to confirm the ball had crossed the line.
In 2018 Rudan, when at the helm of Wellington, was highly critical of Kersey after a 1-all draw with Perth.
"I've never seen anything like it, it got to the point where I had to laugh," Rudan said of Kersey. "If he can sleep well at night, good on him."
Rudan escaped punishment in that instance.
On Sunday, Rudan went on to say there was a "stigma" surrounding the Wanderers.
"The more we try to push forward as a football club and try to be as successful as it was back in the day, it seems to me as though nobody wants to see it happen," Rudan said.
Wanderers will be without the suspended Beadling against the Jets.
Meanwhile, local product Jacob Dowse is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the Jets' season due to a knee issue.
Dowse signed a two-year deal with the Jets after making 17 appearances in a breakout 2022-23 season for Perth.
However, the 23-year-old winger, who has a long history of knee injuries, is yet to take the field this campaign.
The club's medical staff are working through it and should no more in the next week.
