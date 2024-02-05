Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Wanderers coach faces probe ahead of Jets clash

By James Gardiner with Aap
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:54pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers coach Marko Rudan. Picture Getty Images
Wanderers coach Marko Rudan. Picture Getty Images

WESTERN Sydney Wanderers could be without coach Marko Rudan when they host the Newcastle Jets on Sunday after the animated mentor was issued a show-cause notice for controversial comments about a referee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.