Gig guide: The Butterfly Effect, Safe Sounds, Andrew Farriss & more

The Butterfly Effect - Bar On The Hill
Mayeflower, with Rehab Doll - Hamilton Station Hotel
Harry Angus James - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Abstock ft. Abbi Yeo & friends, with Lemon Joe, The Axolotls - King Street Warehouse
One Night in Memphis Presley Orbison & Cash - Lizotte's
Avalanche, with Nothing Deluxe - Wickham Park Hotel
Tired Minds (The Body Is A Burden album launch), with Boudicca, Succ, Spat Out, Feel The Pain - Hamilton Station Hotel
Save The Humans, with New Anomaly - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Condiments - Seven Seas Hotel
Tall Stories, with One Flew Over - Oriental Hotel
Safe Sounds 2024 ft. The Soul Movers, Saylor & The Flavor, Camino Gold, Nana Klumpp, Deadshowws, Butterknife - Hamilton Station Hotel
VEXHR, with Grip Down, The Wandering, Dead Mall, Loner - King Street Warehouse
Client Liaison DJ set - King Street Bandroom
Bondi Cigars - Lizotte's
The Thin White Dukes - Qirkz In The Hunter
The Grand Pricks, with Adam Young & The Down Main - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Subrigo, with Moon Over Water - Royal Oak Hotel
Shenanigans - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Dream Hill - Seven Seas Hotel
Montezuma - Carrington Bowling Club
Big Jarda, with Gavin Bowles - Oriental Hotel
Owen Campbell & Jesse Redwing - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Australian Beach Boys Show - Lizotte's (lunch)
Andrew Farriss, with Imogen Clark - Lizotte's (dinner)
Mitchell Shadlow - Grand Junction Hotel
Adam Miller Trio - Oriental Hotel
