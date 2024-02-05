Wingrove, Wells relish Australian Baseball League title together

Back in the Hunter Academy of Sport, Rixon Wingrove looked up to an older Lachlan Wells.
The Novocastrians have since been on different paths.
Over summer they've reunited and now held the Claxton Shield together, having helped Adelaide secure back-to-back Australian Baseball League titles.
The Giants edged out Perth 3-1 in a third-and-deciding game at Adelaide's West Beach on Sunday night, having levelled the series at home on Saturday after a loss away to the Heat on Friday.
When interviewed amid the celebrations, 23-year-old batsman Wingrove said he never thought he'd play in a championship alongside Wells.
"It's baseball and it's one of those beautiful things, we've got a group of guys here [in Adelaide] who want to be here and it's great," Wingrove told Baseball+ as part of the host broadcast.
Left-handed pitcher Wells, 26, added: "I'm speechless right now ... an unbelievable group of boys here and we did it."
Wingrove was part of Adelaide's breakthrough ABL success 12 months ago while MVP Wells joined the Giants this season after time off.
"If you had of told me at the start of the season this would happen, I probably would've told you you were lying. It's an unreal feeling, so many emotions right now," Wells said.
Wingrove says his stint in Adelaide has "changed everything. Learned how to win, learned how to compete. Go about our work and gets us to places like this."
The Phillies-bound pair will represent Australia later this month.
