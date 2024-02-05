'Russian roulette at intersections': SUVs belong on camping trips, not in car parks

To Andrew Hirst ("No supporter of Trump", Letters, 2/2). Thank you so much for your well thought out and insightful views on Donald Trump and American politics in general. You are spot on and I could not agree more. I am no Trump lover either, but if he is - and that's a big if - elected then so be it. To all you Trump bashers out what part of democracy do you not understand? My basic knowledge tells me it's about freedom of speech and the will of the people. America has the choice between some old guy well into his dotterage or Trump. Not good. But then Trump may be the man to blunt China's influence.