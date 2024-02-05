Newcastle Herald
Letters

'Russian roulette at intersections': SUVs belong on camping trips, not in car parks

February 6 2024 - 4:00am
An SUV. File picture.
Recently, I was held up in traffic at Kotara car park. A large SUV was endeavouring to back into a car space. These "tractors" often take up two car spaces and wedged between two it is impossible to reverse. You have to rely on cars stopping. Because of their height and width, you play Russian roulette at intersections. At roundabouts, exiting, you are blocked if one is on your right. Especially lethal for cyclists and small cars.

