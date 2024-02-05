'Russian roulette at intersections': SUVs belong on camping trips, not in car parks

Recently, I was held up in traffic at Kotara car park. A large SUV was endeavouring to back into a car space. These "tractors" often take up two car spaces and wedged between two it is impossible to reverse. You have to rely on cars stopping. Because of their height and width, you play Russian roulette at intersections. At roundabouts, exiting, you are blocked if one is on your right. Especially lethal for cyclists and small cars.
Now, 73 per cent of all new cars sold in Australia are SUVs. Yet, they use more resources during manufacture and have poor fuel efficiency. They are dangerous in an accident as you are swept under the wheels instead of being vaulted over the bonnet. Small children are particularly vulnerable as the driver can only see above the grid.
These vehicles are ideal for excursions such as camping, shooting and Summernats festivals. They can ford rivers and tow caravans, but are totally inappropriate for Marketown.
Recently tailgated by one of these tanks; upon overtaking me (with a finger salute) I noticed a sticker on back in yellow writing "Urban Assault Vehicle". The mindset.
If we must have these cars in urban car parks, why not specify designated areas?
I don't get it. Newcastle a 'hydrogen hub?' ("Special Economic Area status push for Hunter hydrogen hub", Newcastle Herald, 3/2).
The production of 'green' hydrogen requires electrolysis of water using power produced by wind turbines or solar panels. To store hydrogen requires expensive high-pressure tanks otherwise it escapes into outer space. To take hydrogen from where it is stored, to where it is burnt in a furnace or a car engine requires special high-pressure pipes. The mix of air and hydrogen has got to be just right to achieve maximum power. Why not directly use the power in batteries or in the grid? It is far cheaper, more efficient and simpler.
Perhaps hydrogen could have an interim role in Australia if a kit could be developed cheaply along the lines of the LP gas conversion kits. When fitted, existing vehicles could use non-polluting, subsidised cheap hydrogen whilst in the city. But when they journeyed into the bush, where there would be few hydrogen filling stations, such vehicles could switch to petroleum.
The contest between hydrogen and batteries recalls the old contest between VHS and Betamax in video machines. Most people alive today would not remember that contest. But all technology is transitory. It is expensive and wasteful of resources to research hydrogen use, which is clearly inferior technology.
Poverty is increasing in the Hunter. Complaining about bus drivers not enforcing fare paying avoids talking about higher levels of poverty in the region ("Fed up with fare evasion", Letters 3/2). I'm a regular public transport user and more fare evasion is obvious. But I think it's a clear sign of poverty on a wider scale, eg, "50,000 older people had fallen into poverty at last count and the Hunter topped regional charts" ("Savings plummet as families feel pressure", Herald, 8/5). Pockets of poverty have got worse and more are doing it tough. It costs taxpayers more to police fare evasion on public transport than to make it free, tax deductible and publicly owned.
To Andrew Hirst ("No supporter of Trump", Letters, 2/2). Thank you so much for your well thought out and insightful views on Donald Trump and American politics in general. You are spot on and I could not agree more. I am no Trump lover either, but if he is - and that's a big if - elected then so be it. To all you Trump bashers out what part of democracy do you not understand? My basic knowledge tells me it's about freedom of speech and the will of the people. America has the choice between some old guy well into his dotterage or Trump. Not good. But then Trump may be the man to blunt China's influence.
Steve Barnet ("Worst kind of cowards", Letters, 1/2), you say you (and others) heard "Gas the Jews" chanted at the Opera House. The police said they did an extensive investigation and found no evidence of the accusation. So did you really hear that phrase? If so, have you reported it to the police? If not, you should report it to the police. If you did not hear the phrase you should apologise to readers for false accusations.
Replying to Dave McTaggart ("PM must own broken promises", Letters, 2/2): I'm sure the "big earners" would understand that the PM did no more than correct an unjust tax. Also if Johnny Howard's constant backtracking on "non-core promises" were whitewashed, then so can this good decision also be forgiven.
I find it hard to believe that the Labor party is constantly pushing for equality in the workplace, however, they give women a 20 per cent loading advantage at a ballot for preselection. Where is the equality in that?
Get the windmills turning, reduce the price of electricity. CSIRO has proven that is the best option for cheaper power. More employment for people to build them; it's a no-brainer. I am not a Greeny by any stretch of the imagination, but this is the most economical way forward. Whales and fish aren't stupid they won't crash into the wind turbines.
"Support Australia": a blunt message to the overseas born and raised CEOs of Woolworths, Tennis Australia and Cricket Australia. Stop trying to undermine Australia Day and our way of life.
Are offshore wind farms a waste of time, effort and money? I found it interesting that all the benefits mentioned in the Newcastle Herald coming from an offshore wind farm are permanent full-time opportunities. Then when considering offshore wind farms are productive only 30 per cent of the time, how will these opportunities work the other 17 hours a day, even the seven hours of productivity can't be guaranteed, so from where will this power be coming?
