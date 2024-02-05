Ellison back in swing after layoff

HAMISH Ellison has his focus back on golf and is keen to see where his game can get to in the next 12 months.
Sidelined for a large chunk of 2023 with a fractured kneecap, Ellison is on a scholarship at the Newcastle Golf Club and is keen to test himself against the best amateur players in the country.
The 20-year-old missed out in a play-off on progressing to the matchplay section of the NSW Amateur at Belmont last week.
He carded stroke-rounds of 74 at Pacific Dunes and 71 at Belmont to be two over and tied for 26th. The top 32 qualify for matchplay, leaving 13 players in a sudden-death playoff for six places.
"We had a group of seven players and a group of six," he said. "I had a bogey on the first and then lipped out on the second playoff hole.
"The swing feels good. It has just been one of those things with my putting lately. I'm hitting good putts on the line I want, but they are not going in. At Belmont in the second round, I lipped out for birdie at six, seven, eight and nine. One day they will all drop and I'll have a low score. It's getting closer."
Ellison was the highest placed of the 23-strong Hunter contingent.
It was his first big tournament back from a sabbatical, which included playing baseball for Belmont.
"Last year I got hit batting and cracked my left kneecap in two spots," he said. "That through a spanner in the works."
A former NSW schools representative, Ellison switched attention back to golf in October and was offered a scholarship by Newcastle, where he plays off plus-three and is in the A-Grade pennants side.
"It's the first time Newcastle have offered a scholarship," the carpenter said. "They help me out with travelling to tournaments and I work with teaching professional Jason Lawson. I'm practising there nearly every afternoon.
"I'm mapping out a schedule for the rest of the year. There is a tournament in Alice Springs next month. The plan is to play as many amateurs tournaments as a can and go from there."
** There was little rest for talented teenager Ella Scaysbrook.
After making it through to the round of 16 in the NSW Women's amateur, Scaysbrook was back in action for the Australian on Sunday, leading them to a win over NSW in pennants.
Amy Squires (Horizons) is playing for Concord, which opens their campaign against Bonnie Doon this Sunday. Jake Riley (Toronto) is playing for NSW in the men's major pennants.
** Charlestown-based professional Andrew Dodt will use the Players Series tournament at Castle Hill, starting Thursday to get in tune for the open event on the Asian Tour, the Malaysian Open (February 15-18).
** The Toronto Bowl is being held on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.