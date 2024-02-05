Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bowled over: Popular Franky's Dumplings & Noodles announces closure

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt McFarlane with the late Hua Fan, aka Franky, from Franky's Dumplings & Noodles in 2021. Picture Max Mason-Hubers
Matt McFarlane with the late Hua Fan, aka Franky, from Franky's Dumplings & Noodles in 2021. Picture Max Mason-Hubers

BELOVED Carrington Chinese restaurant Franky's Dumplings & Noodles will close its doors on March 31.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.