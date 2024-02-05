Saving rock fishers from the sport's deadly toll

Another weekend has passed with news that more rock fishers have been swept into the sea on the Hunter's coastline.
Emergency services responded to reports that a large swell swept four rock fishers off the rocks at Fingal Bay on Saturday morning.
Two men in their 50s and a woman in her 40s, were able to make it back onto the rocks, but another man in his 60s was swept underwater and has not been seen since.
Meanwhile, a man in his 20s was also injured at Catherine Hill Bay on Saturday after being hit by a large wave at Moonee Beach.
Rock fishing is widely considered as Australia's most dangerous sport for good reason.
Royal Livesaving Australia statistics show rock fishing accounts for 4 per cent of all drowning deaths in Australia, 60 per cent of which are born overseas.
In the Hunter, the three kilometre stretch of coastline between Catherine Hill Bay and Frazer Park has claimed more than 20 lives since 2008.
In recent years life jackets have become mandatory while rock fishing along the most dangerous parts of the state's coastline, including the Norah Head, Soldiers Point, Fingal Head and Snapper Point.
There has also been a concerted effort to raise public awareness about the dangers of rock fishers, particularly among non-English speaking communities.
More than 300 people attended a Surf Life Saving NSW program at Avoca Beach on in late 2022, which taught safety measures, skills and techniques that can help those who get into trouble.
Workshops like this have been backed up with the installation of Angel rings at key points on the shore.But despite that, the death toll and number of near drownings remains relatively unchanged.
In addition to the impact on victims' families, there is the cost associated with rescue and recovery operations.
If these were car crash statistics, there would be widespread community outrage.
Government's would direct even more resources into improving the safety of black spots and tougher penalties would be introduced to punish those who break the law.
Aside from effectively making rock fishing illegal, it's hard to regulate the sport to the point where it is completely safe.
There are too many variables, such as the weather and participant's risk appetite that make it impossible to take a one size fits all approach. But all the rules and regulations in the world mean little if common sense is not exercised.
If that doesn't work, perhaps an approach similar to what has been adopted to those who choose to smoke might make a difference. That is, consider the lives of those you leave behind.
As one rock fisher said after attending an education workshop: "No fish is worth your life, we want to always get back home to our family and kids."
