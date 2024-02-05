Star Knights NRLW trio set for stint with Central Queensland Capras

Knights stars Tamika Upton and the Southwell sisters, Jesse and Hannah, are heading north to join the Central Queensland Capras for a stint early in 2024.
The trio, who will link back up with Newcastle later this year in a bid for an NRLW title hat-trick, are set to play in the Women's BMD Premiership from next month.
Signings were confirmed on Monday.
"The team is excited by the news and we really look forward to the girls coming into our squad and adding their experience and competitive edge to our team," Capras coach Julyess Jarvis said via the club's media release.
Knights, Queensland and Australian fullback Upton, who was born in Rockhampton, will be in familiar surroundings.
"I can't wait to return home and wear the sky blue and maroon again" Upton said.
"It's going to be a very competitive competition and we are looking forward to running out in the Capras jersey."
Last of nine rounds is scheduled for May 11-12.
The equivalent NSW Women's Premiership has been pushed back to run parallel with NRLW, which opens July 25-28.
An extended State of Origin series starts on May 16.
Jesse Southwell has previously said "all the girls couldn't speak highly enough of him", relating to incoming Knights coach Ben Jeffries.
