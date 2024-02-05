Jason Sangha returning home for T20 cameo with junior club Wallsend

NSW and Big Bash League representative Jason Sangha will return home for a cameo with junior club Wallsend this week.
The Tigers meet the Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield) at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday (6pm) as part of Newcastle's T20 Summer Bash.
Wallsend captain Jacob Montgomery confirmed the move on Monday.
The Blues are in the midst of a Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia following a One-Day Cup game at the end of last week.
Newcastle District Cricket Association chairman Aaron Gray said he was pleased to see local products coming back to take part in the stand-alone competition.
"Current BBL players in the T20 Summer Bash is great for regional cricket and massive upside for Newcastle cricket," Gray told the Newcastle Herald.
The Tigers and Waratahs both need to win the upcoming midweek fixture to have any chance of advancing to next month's quarter-finals.
Sangha, already aligned with Wallsend, doesn't count as a marquee player.
