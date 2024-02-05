Drink driver caught flying along city road at 122km/hr: police

A DRINK driver has allegedly been clocked tearing along at more than double the speed limit on a major Newcastle road in broad daylight.
Newcastle highway patrol police were in the Tighes Hill area just before 3pm on Sunday, February 4, when a Nissan Qashqai caught their attention.
Officers allege the driver was detected travelling at 122 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone on Industrial Drive.
Police pulled the vehicle over and the 46-year-old man allegedly returned a positive breath test on the roadside.
He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where a breath analysis allegedly recorded a reading of 0.073.
The legal limit for a fully-licensed driver is 0.05.
The man's licence was suspended on-the-spot and he was issued a speeding ticket for exceeding the limit by more than 45 kilometres per hour.
The offence carries a fine of $2967.
The 46-year-old man was ordered to front Belmont Local Court in May, where he will face one charge of low-range drink driving, second or subsequent offence.
Separately, a 24-year-old woman has been hit with a $2794 speeding fine for overtaking an unmarked highway patrol car at 160 kilometres per hour on the M1 Motorway at the Central Coast.
Police were travelling in the unmarked vehicle near Somersby just before 7.30pm on Friday, February 2, when they noticed a Toyota Corolla approaching them from behind at high speed.
The highway patrol car followed her and checked her speed, which they said was 160 kilometres per hour in the 110 zone.
"She was stopped and stated she was unaware of police, however did think it was a nice car as she passed them," a NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command spokesperson said.
She was hit with the hefty fine, as well as six demerit points, and a six-month licence suspension.
