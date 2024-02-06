Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Confidence grows in Newcastle property market amid predictions of rate cut

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 9 2024 - 9:18am, first published February 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob and Megan Parkinson are preparing to sell their Mayfield East home in the coming weeks, with buyer confidence tipped to increase after the RBA held the cash rate steady in February. Picture Marina Neil
Rob and Megan Parkinson are preparing to sell their Mayfield East home in the coming weeks, with buyer confidence tipped to increase after the RBA held the cash rate steady in February. Picture Marina Neil

A RATE rise pause is expected to drive up confidence among buyers and sellers in the Newcastle property market, with strong interest already being shown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.