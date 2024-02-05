Principal announces retirement after more than 30 years with school

AFTER a 34-year-stint with St Philip's Christian College Newcastle, principal Pam O'Dea has announced her retirement and will be leaving the school yard at the end of the year.
Executive principal Graeme Irwin wrote a letter to parents and caregivers sharing the news on Monday, that Mrs O'Dea will depart from the beginning of 2025 and Mr Jamie Fahey will step in as the new principal, from Term 4, 2024.
"Preparations are in place for terms one to three to ensure an effective transition of leadership and handover of responsibilities. Mrs O'Dea will remain as co-principal for term four," he wrote.
Mrs O'Dea embarked on her journey at St Philip's as a primary teacher in 1990, where her abundant talents and unwavering commitment to education became evident, he wrote.
"Her profound impact on the school was demonstrated through the attainment of high academic standards across all subjects and the establishment of a distinguished reputation in music and performing arts," the letter read.
"Pam's influence in upholding the College's exceptional standards in music and musicals is undeniably significant in our history."
Her progression led her to the appointment as Head of English (7-12), Director of Studies, overseeing curriculum development and staffing processes for the entire school.
"... followed by her subsequent role as my Assistant Principal (Teaching and Learning)," Mr Irwin wrote.
"In due course, the need arose for me to identify and prepare a successor for the position of principal, and it became unmistakably clear that Pam was the ideal candidate," he wrote.
"We pay tribute to Pam for her dedicated service to SPCC Newcastle and the broader St Philip's Christian Education group."
Mr Irwin said he had undertaken the responsibility of finalising Mr Fahey's appointment.
Mr Fahey is an alumni of SPCC Waratah and began his career at St Philip's at the Dynamic Learning College as a Youth Worker in 2003.
In 2005, he moved into a teaching position in the Middle School, becoming an Executive Teacher in 2008 before accepting the position of Co-Head of Senior School in 2010, and subsequently Head of Senior School in 2014.
He is currently the deputy principal of the College, since 2021.
"We eagerly anticipate Jamie's leadership, confident that he is well-prepared to maintain our College's standard of excellence and dedication to keeping 'Christ First' in all we do," Mr Irwin wrote.
"Please join me in extending our best wishes to both Pam and Jamie as they embark on this new chapter."
