Newcastle boutique dressing domestic violence survivors for success

Dress for Success NSW & ACT opened their Broadmeadow boutique, offering free career support and styling for women who are entering or re-entering the workforce including refugees and survivors of domestic violence.
Beginning as a pop-up in the Newcastle CBD in 2019, the Newcastle-Hunter branch helped roughly 300 women each year despite COVID-19 disruptions and relocations to King Street, Charlestown and Broadmeadow.
Dress for Success NSW & ACT chair Amanda Webb said the new location provided a larger and more client-focused floorspace to meet growing demand.
"We are delighted to have the extra space in our new Broadmeadow boutique, allowing us to style and support more clients and increase volunteer opportunities," Ms Webb said.
Ms Webb said that their clients were often "self-conscious and a little unsure" on their first visit.
"Walking through the doors into our beautifully designed and spacious new boutique is not only a special experience; it's so calming and welcoming," she said.
The new space is funded by a $124,300 donation from the Greater Charitable Foundation.
"This is such a positive space for both our clients and volunteers, and we wouldn't be in here without the Greater Charitable Foundation so we're very thankful for this partnership," Ms Webb said.
Greater Charitable Foundation chief executive Anne Long said shared values between the two organisations makes Dress for Success NSW & ACT's mission easy to support.
The Greater Charitable Foundation has previously helped Dress for Success with a feasibility study in 2018 and provided additional support in 2022.
"We love to see people feel empowered to be the best person they can be, so services that help them overcome barriers on that journey are invaluable," Ms Long said.
"It's so heartening to hear the wonderful stories of women who have achieved their goals thanks to Dress for Success, and we can't wait to see even more receive this important support," she said.
You can visit the new boutique at 82 - 84 Belford Street, Broadmeadow and find out more at facebook.com/DressforSuccessNewcastle.
