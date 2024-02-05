Saifitis chase starting spot in twin-win situation for Knights

AS kids growing up together, Daniel Saifiti reckons he and twin sibling Jacob didn't fight over their toys.
"We were always pretty amicable about it," Daniel recalled.
"We're best mates. There were a few dust-ups but nothing too serious. We had to live with each other, so we got over it pretty quickly."
Likewise, there are no hard feelings as the now-27-year-old front-rowers battle it out for a starting spot in Newcastle's engine room. All pre-season the brothers have effectively been competing directly for the same prize - the right to be on the field at kick-off time in round one.
After a breakout 2023 season, during which he made 25 appearances for Newcastle and helped New Zealand beat the Kangaroos 30-0, Leo Thompson will be one of the first names on Adam O'Brien's team sheet.
The coach, however, faces a tough call over which Saifiti will partner Thompson from the outset - Jacob or Daniel?
"Leo's earned that starting spot," Daniel said.
"One of us playing with Leo is a good combination to have. It's a win-win for the club."
Or maybe a twin-win.
For the majority of their careers, Daniel has been a starting prop, with Jacob waiting on the bench to interchange with him.
But when Daniel was injured last season and playing through the pain barrier, Jacob stepped into the starting breach and took a liking to it.
They say possession is nine-tenths of the law, and Jacob made it clear when he recently announced a three-year contract extension that he hopes to retain both his run-on spot with Newcastle, and his NSW Origin jersey.
That's fine by Daniel. There is certainly no friction or self-interest, just a mutual desire to push each other to their limits.
The bond between the brothers was highlighted recently when it was reported that Daniel had offered to take a pay cut, if that helped the club retain Jacob and other off-contract players.
That proposal would have been in breach of NRL policies, and was vetoed, but it was an indication of Daniel's concern that Jacob might be lured away from the Knights.
He eventually re-signed until the end of 2027.
"He's an Origin forward, so he generated a lot of interest," Daniel said.
"There were clubs reaching out, and we're not that young anymore, so this next contract was one of the last he might get. So it was a big decision ... it ended up working out anyway.
"All those boys ended up re-signing, which I was happy about, because I got to keep my money in the end."
Asked to explain what prompted his generous but thwarted offer, Daniel replied: "I've been here since I was 17 or 18, and the club have always looked after me. I wanted to repay them in some way."
Instead Daniel is intent on repaying them on the field, starting with the opening pre-season trial against Cronulla on February 17.
"The way Jacob and Leo played, especially during that 10-game winning streak, I thought they were two of our best players every week," Daniel said. "So they've probably got their heads in the door at the moment.
"But that's what trial matches are for.
"I'm keen to get back in good form and put my hand up to lead the forward pack again."
The Twin Towers were both invited to attend a NSW Origin get-togther in Sydney last weekend, along with Knights teammates Tyson Frizell and Bradman Best.
Jacob is an incumbent, having played off the bench in NSW's game-three victory last season, while Daniel played the last of his seven Origins in 2021.
"I definitely want to put my hand up [for NSW], in case an opportunity comes," Daniel said.
"But the first thing I want to do is play consistent footy. I've been too patchy the last couple of years.
"I know I can do it, because I've done it before.
"If you play consistent footy and your club is up near the top of the ladder, that's how you make those teams."
Daniel is looking forward to starting 2024 with a clean bill of health, after being hindered last year by quadriceps, sternum and shoulder injuries, the latter requiring an arthroscopic cleanout.
"The shoulder that was niggling me all season, I had surgery so hopefully, touch wood, it doesn't flare back up again," he said.
"Fingers crossed I'll be off the physio table a bit more this year.
"Looking back, I was pretty happy with how I finished the year and hopefully I can take that into this year."
Playing through the pain barrier, Daniel accepts, is an unfortunate occupational hazard. "Everyone's sore," he said. "I was good enough to play most weeks."
Now, after his surgery followed by a long, hot pre-season, Saifiti feels fresh and energised, although he points out that Newcastle's opposition will be in similar mood.
"Every year, every team is the fittest they've ever been," he said. "Every player is the fittest they've ever been.
"That's just the way it is. But the boys are feeling good after a long pre-season and we're keen to get some games started."
