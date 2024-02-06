Darren Stewart Cup more than a game of football

THE Darren Stewart Cup was first played in 2020 as a way to honour a mate and his contribution to football.
Now, it is so much more.
Toronto-Awaba will take on APIA Leicchardt under-20s in the fifth instalment of the Darren Stewart Cup at Lyall Peackock Oval at 2pm on Saturday.
The Newcastle Jets youth will then take on Macarthur youth at 4pm.
Stewart was a Toronto-Awaba junior and went on to play in the national league for the Newcastle Breakers and APIA Leichhardt.
The defender made his Socceroos debut in 1992 and earned three caps before moving to Malaysia where he had success at Johor before turning to coaching in Singapore.
Stewart took his own life in 2018
"There will be plenty of action on the pitch, but the event has grown beyond that," said former Stag and Jets goalkeeper coach Chris Bowling, who is the chief organiser of the event.
There will be plenty of action on the pitch, but the event has grown beyond that.- CHRIS BOWLING
"It started as a way to honour a mate and has snowballed. It is nice to carry it on in his name. More importantly it raises awareness for men's mental health.
"In the past we have supported Beyond Blue, but this year we have teamed up with local charity Talk2mebro. They are doing a lot of good work around men's mental health and suicide prevention.
"All money raised on the day will go directly to providing awareness and education workshops for communities, schools, and sporting groups in need. Every $40 raised will cover a 60-90 minute program for one participant.
"Northern NSW are also getting involved on the day."
APIA are the cup holders, but Toronto are coming off a premiership winning season.
Toronto coach Jarrad Hiles has retained the majority of the squad led by Peter McPherson, Jarrod Purcell, Nick Roberts and Zane Winslade.
"Toronto won League One by 10 points last season," Bowling said. "The squad is comprised largely of local players. If they can repeat the effort this season, they will get promotion to the NPL."
The day doubles as the season launch for Toronto's Junior Development League and Premier Youth League seasons.
Entry is a gold coin. There will be other fundraising activities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.