Pacer to run in Newcastle Mile for shot at history

Queensland pacing sensation Leap To Fame will race in the $100,000 Newcastle Mile in a bid to create history.
Leap To Fame is striving to complete a treble that has not been done in pacing history - winning the Inter Dominion, Hunter Cup and Miracle Mile in the same season.
The impressive five year old, owned by Kevin and Kay Seymour, added the victory in the iconic $500,000 Group 1 Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday night added to his Inter Dominion crown in December.
Seymour now has his eyes on the Miracle Mile at Menangle on March 9.
To qualify for the $1 million race, trainer Grant Dixon plans to race the horse in the Newcastle Mile on Friday, February 23. The winner of the Newcastle Mile gets a ticket into the miracle.
"I''d prefer to go to Newcastle, which gives us two weeks between it and the Miracle Mile," Dixon said. "It's better than going to the qualifying sprints just a week before the Miracle Mile".
Newcastle Harness Racing Club General Manager, Kim Treweek is excited by the prospect of the popular pacer coming to town.
"The industry needs a superstar to capture the imagination of people and Leap to Fame has certainly done that," Treweek said. "For him to potentially win the Newcastle Mile on his journey to the Miracle Mile is a real coup for our feature night. We're confident the crowds will come out to support him in his quest to rewrite the history books."
Leap To Fame's Hunter Cup win was his 32nd from just 42 starts and takes him to $2,103,957 in earnings.
