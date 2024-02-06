The long game: Tyson ready for a shot at the title

Tyson Frizell hasn't just represented his country, he's represented three.
He's played at the highest level for more than a decade, at three NRL clubs, and donned the NSW Origin jersey on 16 occasions.
He's achieved just about all a player can in the game.
But there remains one box the Newcastle Knights back-rower is yet to tick off.
"Everyone has got their own personal goals, [but] club footy the ultimate goal is winning a premiership," Frizell said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald ahead of Newcastle's first trial on Saturday week.
"I think that's what everyone wants to do, and I'm no different ... Will I be shattered if it doesn't happen? No - I've been very fortunate to achieve a lot of things in my career, and I'm very grateful for that.
"But I would definitely love to win one, so hopefully I can do that before I finish."
Frizell, who spent eight years at the Dragons after two at Cronulla before joining the Knights three seasons ago, re-signed last year on a deal which could keep him at the club until the end of 2026.
He has a player option for 2025, while there is a mutual option for the year after.
Unless he was to leave for another NRL club after this season, in which he turns 33, the 239-game forward may have the best chance in his career of winning a title at Newcastle in coming years.
After last season's fifth-placed finish and run to the finals, the opportunity is not lost on Frizell, but as Newcastle's second-most experienced player, he knows to get anywhere near a premiership it will ultimately come down to the amount of work the team puts in day-in, day-out.
"That's a by-product of playing well and winning games," he said.
"That's in your control, but not fully in your control.
"Whether that comes along, you just want to be playing your footy, helping the people around you and creating a culture where everyone just wants to come in and win everyday.
"If we can keep progressing as a club from what we done last year, we can find ourselves up the top there at the end."
In the longest year of footy he's had since 2017, Frizell achieved a long-held ambition to represent Tonga, where his mother was born and raised, last year when he played three Tests against England. It followed 22 NRL and two Origin appearances.
While admitting to it being a "long year", in a positive sign of his motivation and desire, Frizell - who has also played 14 Tests for Australia and five for Wales - has no plans of scaling back his representative aspirations.
"For as long as I'm playing, I want to be playing at the highest level," he said.
"Whether that is State of Origin, international footy or winning games for Newcastle, hopefully some finals games and the ultimate goal of winning a premiership."
Frizell's 2024 preparations suffered an early setback when he injured his calf returning for the pre-season.
Like fellow back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul, he has had a disrupted summer. But he is now back to full training.
He confirmed a move to the left-side of the field where Lachlan Fitzgibbon previously played to allow Pearce-Paul to play right, where he is more familiar, is "on the cards" but not locked in.
"We're still mixing around with that," he said.
"Kai has played a lot of right footy ... and Dylan [Lucas] ... played a lot of left when 'Fitzy' wasn't there.
"There could be an opportunity for me to move over to the left.
"I started my career on the left. I debuted in Origin on the left.
"But it's been predominantly more right-side the last five years."
