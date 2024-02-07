Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Winemakers say '24 Hunter Valley vintage looking strong

By Rick Allen
February 7 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leogate winemaker Mark Woods says the 2024 Hunter vintage is "a nine out of 10". Picture by Marina Neil
Leogate winemaker Mark Woods says the 2024 Hunter vintage is "a nine out of 10". Picture by Marina Neil

Mark Woods, winemaker at Leogate, isn't one for big statements - in fact, he's the total opposite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.