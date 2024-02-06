Short-term rental apps can deliver long-term pain for neighbours

ONE wonders how many lives have been impacted negatively since the introduction of Airbnb-style bookings. I realise for every bad one there are countless others who do not create a problem. However, in not only my case, but my neighbours as well, including a young woman with three very young children who have been forced to listen to extremely foul language, lewd displays and loud music.
The property concerned was sold and remodelled to take a large number of guests. I type the word 'guests', however 'animals' would be a more accurate description.
This is the second time we, in our own homes, have been bombarded with disgraceful behaviour over long periods. Yes, we have rung the police however what are two policemen and in particular women going to do when confronted by ten or so drunken youths? This must stop and I feel it is high time legislation was introduced that if there are three verified complaints the Airbnb should be shut down, fined and those of us affected be granted compensation for sleepless nights. I believe it is obvious these "guests" have no respect and I feel we are used as a town where anything goes.
THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service should not have to rely on community donations nor business sponsorships; it should be fully funded by the government. You can't possibly put a price to this life-saving institution and service. These dedicated pilots, doctors, nurses and mechanics ... not only do they save many lives, but they put their lives on the line. Their dedication should be rewarded, not with accolades, but with job security and ample wages.
Come on politicians, it's obvious that you all can't see the forest for the trees, only votes in a ballot box. Please make Westpac a permanent fixture in every state and their bases be upgraded to befitting their needs.
CARL Stevenson's claim ("Windy waste of time", Letters, 6/2), that offshore wind is productive only 30 per cent of the time is inaccurate. That figure relates to the fact that on average wind turbines only operate at 30 per cent capacity because most of the time the wind is not strong enough to operate them at full capacity. Turbines operate most of the time and more importantly wind is likely to be most prevalent in the late afternoon and evening when demand is at its peak. If a particular set of turbines is not operating, then the chances are other locations will have wind because of the spread in pressure systems. Unfortunately, the offshore wind debate has been hijacked by a considerable amount of unsubstantiated claims that need to be challenged.
IT'S good to see a plan for improved consultation for the renewables roll-out ("Review reveals 'lack of trust' in renewable projects," Herald 3/2). This will allay the fears of many landholders. When done properly, renewables projects can greatly benefit farmers and regional communities.
Farming and renewables technology can even complement each other. 'Agrivoltaics', which means growing crops underneath solar panels, helps some crops to thrive and may improve productivity. Hosting wind-farms and solar panels can also generate an income for farmers. Last year these payments came to about $50 million.
We need clean energy to minimise the harm to our communities from climate change. Farmers are losing an average of $30,000 a year, due to changes in our weather patterns fuelled by the use of heat-trapping pollutants. Hopefully we can see a way forward that will benefit all of us.
IN reply to Andrew Hirst ("Recycling rail studies could save $80m", Letters, 5/2): there has never been a high speed rail study that has gone into large detail required including the actual route. If you don't even know the actual route, you cannot go deep into any other detail until you do.
There will no doubt be very very expensive civil engineering works around the Hawkesbury River Sandstone cliffs, land acquisitions (and legal and public interest considerations around this), proposed tunnels, wind load considerations, possibility of bridges, proposed new stations and the considerable cost of all this etc - all of which needs to be done up front so that it is done right the first time.
If you try and build the rail before issues are sorted you risk cost blowouts in the billions, route relocations, even larger time delays. This needs to be done properly.
REGARDING the upcoming local government election, I think it's healthy to see that the rank and file in the wards are having a crack at breaking up the party in Newcastle's council chamber.
THE upcoming preselection within the ALP is to be welcomed ("Why I want to be lord mayor", Newcastle Herald 3/2). I believe the council's public brawling with community groups and their spokespeople is a direct outcome of having decisions made by the ALP majority imposed from above, with consultation designed to defend decisions already made. People are frustrated and angry at not being heard. It now seems that the ALP rank and file have been listening.
I AM impressed by Mac Maguire's ("US certainly unique", Letters, 5/2), seemingly intimate knowledge of the morals and intelligence of Donald Trump. Perhaps though, his opinions only come from biased left-wing media, otherwise he may have an opinion on the morals and intelligence of the Biden family.
COULD Matt Thislethwaite, the minister for the republic, please tell the Australian people how much progress he has made in his portfolio to make Australia a republic? Perhaps he could use his down time, if he has any, being a very busy man, to watch Seinfeld and consider George Costanza, who had a bed installed under his desk so he could sleep through his day at work.
WITH people on this page big enough to admit when they are wrong, we'll see a retraction from those who attributed false statements to the opera house protestors. Maybe even an apology.
