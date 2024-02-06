Short-term rental apps can deliver long-term pain for neighbours

CARL Stevenson's claim ("Windy waste of time", Letters, 6/2), that offshore wind is productive only 30 per cent of the time is inaccurate. That figure relates to the fact that on average wind turbines only operate at 30 per cent capacity because most of the time the wind is not strong enough to operate them at full capacity. Turbines operate most of the time and more importantly wind is likely to be most prevalent in the late afternoon and evening when demand is at its peak. If a particular set of turbines is not operating, then the chances are other locations will have wind because of the spread in pressure systems. Unfortunately, the offshore wind debate has been hijacked by a considerable amount of unsubstantiated claims that need to be challenged.