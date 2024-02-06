Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Short-term rental apps can deliver long-term pain for neighbours

By Letters to the Editor
February 7 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Short-term rental apps can deliver long-term pain for neighbours
Short-term rental apps can deliver long-term pain for neighbours

ONE wonders how many lives have been impacted negatively since the introduction of Airbnb-style bookings. I realise for every bad one there are countless others who do not create a problem. However, in not only my case, but my neighbours as well, including a young woman with three very young children who have been forced to listen to extremely foul language, lewd displays and loud music.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.