Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Plan for $65m school for students living with disability

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 8 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the new $65 million dollar school planned for the Central Coast to cater for students living with a disability. Picture supplied
An artist impression of the new $65 million dollar school planned for the Central Coast to cater for students living with a disability. Picture supplied

PLANS are under way to construct a new $65 million special education school on the Central Coast, catering for 200 students living with disabilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.