Plan for $65m school for students living with disability

PLANS are under way to construct a new $65 million special education school on the Central Coast, catering for 200 students living with disabilities.
Catholic Schools Broken Bay (CSBB) launched the new education model in February, proposing a Diocesan-wide Eileen O'Connor Catholic School for students in kindergarten to year 12.
The new campus base school is set for completion by 2027 and will be situated within the St Peter's Catholic College precinct at Tuggerah.
There are already 46 students living with disabilities enrolled in Eileen O'Connor support classes across the region.
The new base will be accompanied with a network of support classes strategically located on the Central Coast, Northern Beaches and the North Shore within CSBB sites.
Eileen O'Connor Catholic School principal Fiona Dignan, said the response from parents for the school had been "extremely encouraging".
"Parents are looking for small student ratios, tailored interventions, and in-class support, but they also want their children to be included in activities such as sport, carnivals, excursions and concerts," she said.
"We have a moral imperative to provide that support for families; to provide a safe space where education, therapy and faith come together, where we can focus on the strengths of our students."
CSBB director of schools Danny Casey said families in the region had highlighted the growing demand for disability support to school-aged children.
"What is imperative now is to build and deliver this innovative model of education".
Broken Bay bishop the most reverend Anthony Randazoo said the bold initiative will create new options for families who are seeking an education for their children with a disability.
"It is a significant commitment and investment by CSBB to better serve our students and their families," he said.
The school is named after Eileen O'Connor, a pioneer in serving the poor and disabled.
"The Eileen O'Connor Catholic School also represents a significant investment in the transformative power of education," Bishop Randazzo said.
An application was made to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment last year for the project as a State Significant Development.
Assessments are currently under way and further submissions will be made in July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.