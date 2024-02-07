Workshop to address new rugby laws amid concerns over yellow cards

HUNTER Rugby Union referees' boss Rob Delboux hopes a community workshop will help put players, coaches, match officials and spectators on the "same page" concerning new tackle height and concussion laws.
Rugby Australia in December announced it will participate in a two-year trial to lower the legal tackle height from below the shoulders to below the sternum. The changes apply to all competitions below Super Rugby level.
The adjustments to the laws and how they will be applied in the Hunter will be outlined as part of a Game Management Guidelines presentation at Club Charlestown on February 28.
"The aim is getting everyone - referees, coaches, players and spectators - to understand the process," Delboux said.
"If you are following [current] coaching manuals nothing changes. The aim is to hit below the sternum.
"A lot of the concern is surrounding yellow cards. Yes, there probably will be an increase in cards. At the same time, it is a lowering of the tackle height by two inches.
"Hunter Rugby and Hunter Juniors have information up on their facebook pages which outline the new focus zone. That is what we are going to expand during the presentation.
"It is about getting everyone to understand and discuss from the same point of view. Sing from the same hymn book."
Rugby Australia will conduct another workshop later in the preseason and Delboux said Hunter Referees would conduct monthly education sessions during the season.
In another major change to enhance player safety, the Australian Sports Commission last week made a recommendation that the minimum stand-down period following a concussion in community sport be extended to to 21 days, including 14 days without symptoms.
