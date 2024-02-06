Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed over Valentine service station hold-up

By Nick Bielby
Updated February 6 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A man has been sentenced to three years and nine months in jail over a bungled armed hold-up at a Lake Macquarie service station that lasted only seconds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.