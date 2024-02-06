Amazon launches next day delivery service in Newcastle

Amazon lovers rejoice - next day delivery is now available in Newcastle.
The e-commerce giant launched the next day service on February 7 for Prime members in select postcodes in Newcastle Brisbane, Geelong, Gosford and Wollongong. It is already up and running in Sydney and Melbourne.
More than a million products are available for customers to order as late as midnight and receive it the next day.
Prime memberships cost $79 a year or $9.99 monthly, but the delivery itself is free.
Amazon logistics country lead Tim Coventry said there was huge demand for next day service. The company's delivery capacity increased by almost 50 per cent in 2023.
"Customers love speed and they love free deliveries," Mr Coventry said.
"We've invested $15 billion since 2011 in ensuring that we've got the right network and capabilities at these sites."
Once someone in Newcastle makes an order, the products are sent from Gosford to Amazon's Mayfield West logistics hub, which opened in 2021 and has capacity for up to 4000 packages.
"It's kind of like the 4x100 meter relay at the Olympics," Mr Coventry said.
"They're handing over the baton here [in Mayfield West] which is the last leg of that race."
Croc Lucero, who owns sauce and marinade business Mini Pinoy Grill, said the next day delivery service would hopefully help him boost his sales.
He sells his product through Amazon, which he said accounted for more than half of his sales. He also sells products through his own website and individual retailers.
"I think it will be awesome," Mr Lucero said. "Being able to have next day delivery in places like Gosford and Brisbane will help me grow outside of Newcastle.
"If people are hungry they can get it the next day - the only downfall is having to wait for the marinade to marinade!"
